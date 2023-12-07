Sian Doyle, who was until recently the chief executive of the Welsh-language broadcaster, was found unresponsive during the night, a statement from her husband said.

The statement about Mrs Doyle was released with her knowledge.

The statement read: “This morning my wife, Sian Doyle, was rushed to hospital.

"She had taken an overdose during the night and was unresponsive when I tried to wake her."

Mrs Doyle, who was educated at Ysgol Glan Clwyd, was sacked from her role at S4C on November 24, having held it since January 2022, after investigations into bullying allegations at the channel.

Yesterday (December 6), a 17-page independent report by commercial law firm Capital Law into the working environment and atmosphere at S4C was published.

The firm was given evidence by 92 individuals, with Ms Doyle’s behaviour highlighted as the “most significant negative impact on the working environment and atmosphere within S4C”.

Of the 116 examples of behaviour received by the firm, 101 were categorised as “bad” and the other 15 as “good”.

An example of Ms Doyle’s alleged “bad behaviour” was her making disparaging comments about S4C programmes and their presenters.

Anyone feeling at risk of self-harm can call the Samaritans' 24/7 emergency line on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org.