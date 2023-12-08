Police attended an incident in Fishguard on Tuesday, November 28.

Local reports said that there was a large police presence in the town centre, including two police vans and an undercover police vehicle.

Police said that they arrested three people, one on suspicion of making threats to kill, assault, theft and criminal damage.

Two others were arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods and theft.

“Police were called on Tuesday afternoon, November 28, to reports of an incident ongoing In Fishguard,” said a spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police.

“Enquiries are continuing into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“A 20-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of assault, making threats to kill, theft and criminal damage.

“A 20-year-old male and a 17-year-old female were arrested on suspicion of theft and handling stolen goods.

“All three have been bailed pending further police enquiries.”