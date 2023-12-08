The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning which will be in place from 9am to 11.45pm on Saturday (December 9) with winds of up to 70mph forecast which could lead to power outages and disruptions to travel.

The weather warning will affect all of Pembrokeshire including Haverfordwest, Tenby and St Davids.

What to expect from the yellow weather warning in Pembrokeshire

The Met Office said the yellow weather warning was issued across Pembrokeshire due to strong winds.

The strong winds associated with the yellow weather warning is also set to cause:

Delays and disruptions to road, rail, air and ferry transport as well as bus and train services (some journeys may take longer)

Some short-term loss of power and other services

Some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves

Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges

A Met Office spokesperson added: "Winds will increase in the west during Saturday morning then across other areas through the afternoon.

"Gusts of 45 to 55 mph are likely quite widely, with 60-70 mph possible along Irish Sea coasts. Winds then easing slowly from the west through the evening."

Everywhere in Wales set to be affected by the wind warning

Areas of Wales set to be impacted by the yellow weather warning are:

Blaenau Gwent

Bridgend

Caerphilly

Cardiff

Carmarthenshire

Ceredigion

Conwy

Denbighshire

Flintshire

Gwynedd

Isle of Anglesey

Merthyr Tydfil

Monmouthshire

Neath Port Talbot

Newport

Pembrokeshire

Powys

Rhondda Cynon Taf

Swansea

Torfaen

Vale of Glamorgan

Wrexham

All of Wales will be impacted by the yellow weather warning issued by the Met Office. (Image: Met Office)

How to prepare for the yellow weather warning and strong winds

The Met Office has issued advice on how to prepare for the yellow weather warning on Saturday and the strong winds and power outages expected.

A Met Office spokesperson said: "Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.

"People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance.

"It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.

"If you are on the coast, stay safe during stormy weather by being aware of large waves. Even from the shore large breaking waves can sweep you off your feet and out to sea.

"Take care if walking near cliffs; know your route and keep dogs on a lead. In an emergency, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

"Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area."

The yellow weather warning will be in place across Pembrokeshire from 9am until 11.45pm on Saturday, December 9.