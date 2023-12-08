The event – returning for the first time since 2020 thanks to a hugely successful public fund-raising campaign – is back with a Fantastical Beasts theme at 7pm.

The parade – brought to Cardigan by the town’s Small World Theatre, is supported by Cardigan Town Council, Leafed Through community bookshop, Ceredigion County Council and those all-important public donations.

Earlier this month Small World Theatre announced that they had reached their fund-raising target of £2,000 to cover the cost of lantern-making materials that was launched in October.

The Fantastical Beasts theme means visitors can expect to see familiar and mythological creatures portrayed in giant lantern structures, as well as hundreds of smaller pyramid lanterns.

Following a mass gathering and lantern pick-up at Small World Theatre at 6.30pm the parade will leave Pendre at 7pm accompanied by musicians before proceeding along High Street and into the grounds of Cardigan Castle, where there will be fire jugglers, food and drink supplied by Kitchen 1176 and a fireworks display at around 8pm.