Greenwood Lodge has a myriad of possible uses and offers a versatile living experience. As well as the main Edwardian house, there is also an annexe and a self-contained apartment.

In total the accommodation offers seven bedrooms and five bathrooms. This distinguished is enhanced by a mature private garden, and large conservatory, and ample off-road parking.

The agents, Yopa, say that Greenwood Lodge ‘seamlessly blends historic charm with convenience’ and is ‘a testament to timeless elegance and contemporary living.”

It is Ideally situated within walking distance of Tenby's vibrant centre in the heart of Heywood Lane.

The property not only provides a well presented home but also holds the potential for transformation into an old people's home, given its believed historical use.

“Properties of this calibre, with the historical significance, architectural splendour, and versatile living spaces that Greenwood Lodge offers, are a rare find,” says Yopa.

“The combination of its Edwardian charm, modern amenities, and potential for transformation into an care home or a unique modernized historical building to be transformed in to the modern 21st century architecture , adds an unparalleled dimension to its rarity.

“Greenwood Lodge presents a unique opportunity for discerning buyers to own a piece of history, a residence that effortlessly marries the past with contemporary living.”

The details of the property are as follows:

Main Property - Greenwood Lodge

Step through the oversized oak door into the heart of Greenwood Lodge, where character abounds with features such as ceiling roses, coving, and an original curved staircase.

The ground floor hosts a study, a spacious dining/entertaining room, a generous lounge, and a well-appointed kitchen.

A recent addition is the inviting conservatory, providing seamless access to the garden.

Upstairs three double bedrooms, two bathrooms, a shower room, and an extra room for flexible use ensure abundant living space.

The property further offers a utility room, a cellar, and extensive built-in cupboards throughout.

The annex - Number 2 Greenwood Lodge: Number 2 Greenwood Lodge is a separate three-bedroom house seamlessly integrated into the Greenwood Lodge estate.

With its entrance, parking area, and internal access via the main corridor of Greenwood Lodge, this annexe offers a distinctive living experience.

The ground floor features an entrance hall, kitchen, dining room, and a generous lounge.

Upstairs, three double bedrooms and a bathroom, each with built-in cupboards, provide a comfortable retreat. Access to the garden and patio completes this distinct living space.

Independent Flat The Flat introduces independent living with a lounge and fitted kitchen on the ground floor, while a spacious bedroom and well-appointed shower room occupy the upper level. Accessible from the back of the property, this flat comes with a dedicated tarmac outside area and parking space.

Externally Greenwood Lodge boasts off-road parking, a convenient carport, and a storage shed. The private garden, terrace, and conservatory create a tranquil retreat away from the road.

Mature trees lining the property's borders complement the well-maintained lawn.

Greenwood Lodge is for sale with Yopa Pembrokeshire for offers in the region of £1,300,000. For more information, phone 0333 305 0202 or message through yopa.co.uk/contact.