Belle’s Story Charity is holding a special Christmas Coffee Morning on Saturday December 9 at 10am to 1pm.

Join supporters at Wolfscastle Vestry, SA62 5LY - just off the A40 - for a cuppa and a festive treat, with free drinks and treats for children.

There will be a harpist performing Christmas carols, a festive raffle and a lucky dip.

Belle’s Story charity was set up in memory of brave Belle Curran who lost her battle with interstitial lung disease at only ten years old while on the waiting for a double lung transplant.

The charity continues the work done by Belle, her friends and family, to support children with life-limiting illnesses and their families and to promote the importance of organ donation.

All proceeds from the coffee morning will go to the charity.