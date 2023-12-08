Richard Ford appeared at Swansea Crown Court facing ten charges covering a 10-month period.

Ford was accused of three offences of sexual assault against a woman in Pembrokeshire. The offences took place in November 2021 and in June and August last year.

For the latest crime and court news for West Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

He also faced seven further sexual offences – also committed in Pembrokeshire.

Ford was alleged to have possessed indecent images for show or distribution, relating to 910 indecent images of children from September 30 last year.

He was also accused of three offences of possessing indecent images of children from that date. These included 254 of Category A – the most serious type of images, 123 Category B images, and 533 Category C images.

Ford was also charged with distributing or showing indecent images of children relating to 19 images between April 6 and September 30 last year.

He also faced charges of attempting to cause a child to watch a sexual act and arranging or facilitating the commission of a child sex offence – both also dated between April and September last year.

Ford, 51, now of Princess Way Road in the Hackney area of London, pleaded guilty to all charges.

Judge Catherine Richards adjourned sentencing until January 31 and ordered that a pre-sentence report was prepared.

“Plainly only a custodial sentence will follow,” she told Ford.

The defendant was granted conditional bail – which includes a 6pm to 6am curfew – until his sentencing.