The man – who cannot be named to protect the identity of the child – appeared at Swansea Crown Court via video link on December 8 facing four charges.

He was accused of cruelty to a child by wilfully assaulting or ill-treating them in a way which was likely to cause unnecessary suffering. The alleged offence is said to have taken place between January 1 and November 10.

The defendant was also charged with three offences against a second complainant.

He was accused of assault occasioning actual bodily harm in February, assault by beating between March 1 and April 1, and intentional strangulation between April 30 and May 28.

The man, 63, from Carmarthenshire, denied all charges.

“He denies assaulting her as alleged,” said David Singh, defending.

Judge Catherine Richards set a trial date of April 22, and the defendant was remanded back in to custody until that date.