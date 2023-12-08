The Bluestone Foundation community events will see local good causes host events at the water park.

The first of these events will be raising funds for ‘Get The Boys A Lift’ on February 13. The not-for-profit organisation provides free award-winning mental health support services to people in West Wales.

A Bluestone Foundation spokesperson said that more than 600 tickets for the event were being “offered exclusively to the local community”.

75 per cent of the ticket sales will go directly to ‘Get The Boys A Lift’, with the remaining 25 per cent going to the Bluestone Foundation for distribution to local good causes through the Pembrokeshire Association for Voluntary Services.

Get The Boys A Lift provides free award winning mental health support service to people in West Wales. (Image: GTBAL)

“We’re pleased to announce the first ever Bluestone Foundation Community Event will be in aid of ‘Get the Boys A Lift’,” said Marten Lewis of the Bluestone Foundation.

“’Get the Boys A Lift’ provides often vital counselling and mental health support to people of all ages throughout West Wales.

“In addition, local community members will be able to purchase tickets for this and future community events to enjoy the Blue Lagoon waterpark while helping much raise much needed funding for such charities and community groups in the area.”

‘Get The Boys A Lift’ has helped more than 360 people in West Wales with a range of counselling and other help, and it is hoped that the money raised at the Bluestone Foundation community event will create additional opportunities for the group to support young men in the area.

The event is set to be the first in a series of community events at the water park announced in October following an operational review of the Blue Lagoon by Bluestone National Park Resort.

The review looked at ways of opening the venue to local residents as well as guests staying at the resort.

After it reopened following the Covid-19 pandemic, Bluestone announced it would restrict access to the Blue Lagoon Water Park to guests staying at the venue, Bluestone employees and their families, and people with 'guest visitor day passes' – for those who have a friend or family member staying at the resort.

The resort has said that the situation “is under constant review”.

The Bluestone Foundation was launched in 2010 and has distributed over £250,000 in grants across Pembrokeshire. It has already helped a wide range of community groups and charities, providing often important financial support to help projects involving young people and others throughout the area.

The event will take place on February 13 between 6.30pm and 9pm, offering ticket holders the chance to experience all the water park's facilities and features.

Details on further events are to be announced in the coming months, and information on how to book tickets can be found at bluestonewales.com/bluestone-foundation.