The Welsh Government passed legislation last July which saw the speed limit on residential, built-up streets reduced from 30mph to 20, other than agreed exceptions, throughout Wales from September 17.

Nearly £1m in Welsh Government money was made available to Pembrokeshire County Council for introducing the new 20mph limits, councillors have previously heard.

Welsh Government says the 20mph default speed limit is expected to result in 40 per cent fewer road collisions, save six to 10 lives every year and avoid 1,200- 2,000 people being injured.

The introduction of the default 20mph speed limit on the majority of 30mph roads in Wales sparked protests and sign vandalism in many areas, including Martletwy, Crymych, Hermon and Mynachlogddu, with signs daubed with paint.

A Notice of Motion before Pembrokeshire County Council at its December 14 meeting, by Pembroke Dock Bufferland councillor Michele Wiggins says: “The Welsh government have agreed to work collaboratively with local highway authorities to reflect on the application of the guidance in different parts of Wales.

“As a councillor for Pembrokeshire I agree with the 20mph, but not a blanket roll-out.

“I would like to put a Notion of Motion together for a working party to discuss areas as a large proportion of Pembrokeshire residents and businesses do not agree with the blanket limit and this is a democracy.”

Concerns have previously been raised by Newport and Dinas Independent Group councillor Huw Murphy that the speed reductions would harm children’s education due to longer journey times to and from school.

At the October meeting of the county council, he was told by Cabinet Member for Education and Welsh Language Cllr Guy Woodham: “To date, there is no impact on the delivery of education across the county of Pembrokeshire.

“The school day has not been affected or altered; our school transport team have not been made aware of any significant impact on the journey times to schools from drivers or operators following the introduction of the 20mph speed limits.”

Earlier this year, members of the county council’s Cabinet backed a series of exemptions in the county, where the 30mph limit is retained.