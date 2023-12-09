Penylan Mansion, found just outside Llechryd, is on the market for £3.5 million.

Once owned by the Queen’s cousin, this stunning mansion was designed by the renowned architect, Edward Haycock.

The home is believed to have been built around 1854 on the site of an older 18th century residence, and was subsequently extended and redecorated around 1905, which saw it classified as a Grade II listed property.

It was also once run as a highly respected independent prep school known as St Tygwydd’s.

The view as you enter Penylan Mansion. (Image: Behind the Lens Media)

You enter the main house through an impressive entrance foyer, which leads in to the double height entrance hall.

To each side of the hall are two large reception rooms currently laid out as an opulent dining room and a drawing room for receiving guests. Next to the drawing room and with a door to the entrance hall is the remarkable ballroom which looks out over the gardens to the side of the property.

The largest reception room on this level is the expansive sitting room found to the rear of the building which looks out to the garden on two sides.

The property boasts an opulent dining room. (Image: Behind the Lens Media)

Next to the sitting room is a private study which also connects to the rear hallway that runs through the back of the building. This hallway gives access to another more intimate reception room, along with a cloak room and the boot room/utility room.

The ground floor also boasts a recently renovated kitchen.

A staircase in the entrance hall leads to the first floor, where there are nine bedrooms – with the potential for a tenth if the dressing room off the master bedroom is not required.

The master bedroom is positioned above the ballroom with a bay window looking out over the gardens.

The largest bedrooms are found along the eastern and southern side of the building. There are five bath/shower rooms found on this level with the four principal bedrooms supplemented by five others that run along the western side of the building.

One of the bedrooms inside Penylan Mansion. (Image: Behind the Lens Media)

A staircase leads to a second floor was originally servants’ quarters, but has been restored to match the rest of the building. This level contains three bedrooms along with a bathroom.

The basement of the mansion houses the heating system along with ample dry storage and an impressive wine cellar.

Contained within the main mansion itself is a three-bedroom, two reception room, self-contained wing, while to the rear of the mansion there is a gym and indoor swimming pool is a fantastic addition to the building.

The pool at Penylan Mansion. (Image: Behind the Lens Media)

Positioned behind the mansion is an L-shaped stone building containing two self-contained cottages, a large triple bay coach house with an upper level, and next to the L-shaped building is another two bedroom detached cottage.

The approach to Penylan Mansion provides a hint at the grandeur and opulence of this building, with the tree lined driveway bringing you to the large turning circle at the front of the mansion, complete with a fountain water feature positioned in front of the house.

Surrounding the main manor house is approximately thirteen acres of gardens, fields, and woodland, and also a large lake which runs along beside the main entrance driveway and provides a haven for wildlife.

More information can be found at countrylivinggroup.co.uk/property/llechryd-cardigan