SOCIAL media was abuzz with photographs of a stunning pink and purple sunset in Wales on Thursday evening.
Photographer Richard Bates shared a picture of the eerie purple haze above the Marble Church in Bodelwyddan.
Err…the sky is purple… pic.twitter.com/jqgAPUuW0F— Owen Thomas (@owenplaywright) December 7, 2023
People also reported the sky turning pink and purple as far south as Cardiff.
Speculation on social media included a potential alien invasion.
Nos da i chi ar noson liwgar heno…lot o lunie awyr pink/porffor ar hyd hwn heno👌🏼😃— Aled Hall 🏴 (@AledHall) December 7, 2023
Nos da to you on a very colourful night tonight…lots of colourful pics of pink/purple skies on here tonight👌🏼😃 pic.twitter.com/UEM1xZ4lAC
In reality, it isn't an extraordinary sight but rather a little uncommon.
No filter! pic.twitter.com/Lwq3eIsviK— Dai Lewis (@thedailewis) December 7, 2023
BBC Wales weatherman Derek Brockway said: "Due to the low angle of the sun’s rays at sunset, pink wavelengths light up the bottom of the cloud.
"The combination of pink and dark blue can make the sky look purple."
