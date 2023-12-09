The defendants were accused of drug driving, driving without insurance, and speeding.

Their cases were heard at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court.

Here’s a round-up of the cases.

JAKE MACKIE, 29, of High Street in St Clears, was caught drug driving in a BMW.

Mackie was driving on the A40 between Nantgeredig and Broad Oak on July 4. When tested, he recorded having 3.2 micrograms of cannabis per litre (µg/L) of blood.

The legal limit – to exclude accidental exposure – is 2µg/L.

Mackie pleaded guilty, and was fined £369 at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on December 5.

He was banned from driving for a year, and must pay £85 in costs and a £148 surcharge.

DANIEL DAVIES, 35, of Cutty Sark Drive in Milford Haven, was caught driving a Mercedes without insurance.

Davies was driving the Mercedes-Benz A180 uninsured on Chestnut Way in the town on the evening of May 2.

He admitted the offence, and was fined £120 at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on December 1.

Davies must also pay £90 in costs and a £48 surcharge, and was handed six penalty points.

RHYS DAVIES, 22, of Llangoedmor, near Cardigan, is alleged to have been doing 52mph in a 30mph limit.

The prosecution accuse Davies of speeding on Station Road in Newcastle Emlyn on May 1.

The case was adjourned at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on December 1, and will return to court on January 3.