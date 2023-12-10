The defendants were accused of drink driving, speeding and driving without insurance.

Their cases were heard in court in Bristol, Liverpool, Newport (Gwent), and Bromley.

For the latest crime and court news for West Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

Here’s a round-up of the cases.

NEIL WALSH, 48, of Nun Street in St Davids, was over three times the drink drive limit when he was caught driving on the M4.

Walsh was driving a Jaguar on the between westbound M4 between junctions 22 and 23 on September 5.

When breathalysed, he recorded having 116 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

He pleaded guilty, and was hit with a 12-month community order at Bristol Magistrates' Court on November 9. As part of this, he must complete 120 days of alcohol abstinence and monitoring and a two-month curfew between 8pm and 6am.

Walsh was also banned from driving for two years, and must pay £85 in costs and a £114 surcharge.

ZACHARY LEE, 30, of Incline Way in Saundersfoot, admitted drink driving in Liverpool.

Lee was alleged to have got behind the wheel of his car in a multi-storey car park on Lord Nelson Street on October 13.

When breathalysed, he recorded having 52 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

He pleaded guilty, and was banned from driving for 14 months at Liverpool and Knowsley Magistrates' Court on November 7.

Lee was also fined £126, and must pay £120 in costs and a £50.40 surcharge.

MATHEW TERRY, 36, of Llanddewi Velfrey, near Narberth, was caught speeding in an Audi on the M4 in east Wales.

The court heard that, through the 50mph average speed limit between junctions 26 and 28 on the westbound M4 at Newport, Terry was doing 77mph on April 18.

He pleaded guilty, and was fined £358 at Newport Magistrates' Court on November 24.

Terry must also pay £90 in costs and a £143 surcharge, and had six points put on his licence.

SHAHER ALLNOZI, 27, of New Street in St Davids, was found to have driven a Mercedes without insurance.

Allnozi drove a Mercedes-Benz Viano on Southern Perimeter Road at Heathrow Airport on May 21.

The offence was proved using the single justice procedure at Bromley Magistrates' Court on November 28.

The case was adjourned for sentence until January 2 to consider whether to ban Allnozi from driving.