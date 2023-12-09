Welsh ministers have made an order under section 14 of the Road Traffic Regulation Act, 1984 to safely transport abnormal invisible loads (AIL). This is any load that cannot be broken down into smaller sections.

This means that all vehicles, other than those accompanying the AIL movements, will be temporarily prohibited to proceed along the lengths of the trunk roads and motorways across Wales.

The order came into force on December 1 and is expected to last on an intermittent basis for a maximum period of 18 months.

The affected roads are:

A40;

A487;

A48;

A483;

A470;

A4060;

A4232;

A4042;

A449;

A446;

M4;

M48.

Other public notices that have been in the Argus in the past week include one showing that Welsh ministers have authorised the stopping up of the length of highway on the western side of Silurian Road.

Silurian Road is southwest of the junction to Pankhurst Drive, Undy, Caldicot.

This is due to the development of 13.8 hectares of land for residential use and employment use in Caldicot, Monmouthshire.

A copy of the Order and Notice can be viewed of the Welsh Government’s website.