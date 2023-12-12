The first minister said the budget this year and next is the “most difficult we have ever seen”, with ministers having £1.3 billion less in purchasing power in 2023-24.

Mr Drakeford told a Senedd scrutiny committee that funding for warm hubs and a free school breakfasts pilot will not be extended.

He warned that budget pressures mean ministers are driven to reducing preventative services because “you need the money to deal with the here and now”.

The first minister told committee members he has seldom seen people more angry than prepayment customers who “scrape and save” to feed their meter.

He warned: “Before a single ounce of energy comes their way, they are being charged for all those days when they couldn’t afford to feed the meter at all.”

Russell George, for the Conservatives, asked whether the contract for the revamped Warm Homes programme has been agreed.

Prof Drakeford said the final touches are being put on the contract, which is worth up to £250 million, as he stressed the importance of ensuring that procurement is watertight.

He accepted that the programme should have been in place by November, telling the committee it should be up and running by April 1.

He told the committee that funding for the Nest scheme, which provides energy advice, was increased last year and the budget will be protected this winter.

Asked by Mark Isherwood about warm hubs, Mr Drakeford said there is no plan to replicate last year’s £1 million scheme which saw 700 hubs set up.

On support for “off-grid” households offered by the Fuel Bank Foundation, Mr Drakeford recognised that take-up was slow at the outset but it has since accelerated.

Labour’s John Griffiths raised concerns about rising rents and eviction rates.

Mr Drakeford pointed to reforms in the Renting Homes Act, which came into force in 2022, saying the minimum notice for “no-fault” evictions is now six months rather than two.

During the scrutiny session on Friday December 8, he argued it is a considerable step forward in security for renters.

The first minister added that landlords need to provide two months’ notice of rent increases rather than one and it can only be done once in 12 months.