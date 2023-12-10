The Cleddau Bridge is currently closed to all high sided vehicles due to the strong winds.
Pembrokeshire County Council issued the statement this evening, December 10, as winds continued to rise.
This means that all vehicles with a height in excess of 1.9m are prevented from crossing. This includes lorries, buses, transit vans, minibuses, land rovers, caravans and vehicles with trailers.
Wind sensitive loads such as motor cycles and vehicles with roof racks are also being asked not to cross.
