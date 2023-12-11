The words of one delighted bystander perfectly described the huge crowds that greeted the spectacular return of Cardigan’s Giant Lantern Parade on Friday night following a three-year break.

Enthusiastic spectators took to the town’s streets in vast numbers to enjoy countless ‘fantastical beasts’ lanterns and join in the parade to the rhythms of local musicians including Cardigan’s African Drumming group.

The lighted procession made its way slowly through the town to Cardigan Castle, scene of a spectacular fireworks display over the River Teifi.

The revival of Small World Theatre’s celebrated community event – supported by Cardigan Town Council, Ceredigion County Council, Leafed Through bookshop and staff and volunteers at Cardigan Castle – was hailed as ‘a huge success’ by jubilant organisers.

And theatre staff also expressed their gratitude to members of the public who donated generously towards their fundraising campaign beforehand.

“What a magical evening!” enthused local county councillor Elaine Evans afterwards.

“The amazing Small World Theatre pulled out all the stops as usual for a spectacular Cardigan Giant Lantern Parade once again – thanks to everyone involved and especially to those who took part.”

Fellow county councillor Clive Davies commented: “It was great to welcome back Cardigan’s festival of light and sound.

“We are so lucky to have the talented team of Small World Theatre who brought the fantastical beasts to life.

“Communities and schools from across the area attended weeks of work-shops to create their own lanterns which added to the spectacle.

“Big thanks to the volunteers and staff at the workshops, as well as volunteers supporting the road closures.

“Also to the town council clerk for sorting the road closure, Castell Aberteifi for hosting the final display on the lawn, 1176 restaurant for the hot food and drinks and everyone who donated for materials and the fireworks display.

“Let’s hope we can continue this event in future years.”