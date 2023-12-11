ALMOST 250 bikes took part in the 2023 3 Amigos charity toy run this past weekend.

Each year, the 3 Amigos Motorcycle Group and Dollies collect toys and donations to support children’s services across west Wales.

The run sees hundreds of bikers collecting and delivering toys to children in hospital over the Christmas period and supports Hywel Dda University Health Board’s paediatric services and the Wish Fund which creates lasting memories for children and their families as well as supporting Action for Children.

On Saturday, December 9, the group – some dressed as Santas and elves and with bikes decorated - carried out their run and donated £6,000 as well as 15 one-tonne sacks of toys to Hywel Dda and Action for Children. The group was helped by Ron Skinner and Gravells who provided vans to help move toys and equipment, with Collins Brothers helping Santa. There was also support from Hywel Dda staff, Milford Round Table, Pembroke Town Team and a number of volunteers who helped to marshal.

The 3 Amigos charity toy run was held on the weekend.

Santa took to the streets on a festive bike

People of all ages took part

This Santa had a little helper

Riders were in the festive spirit

The community were behind the 3 Amigos