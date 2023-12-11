Each year, the 3 Amigos Motorcycle Group and Dollies collect toys and donations to support children’s services across west Wales.

The run sees hundreds of bikers collecting and delivering toys to children in hospital over the Christmas period and supports Hywel Dda University Health Board’s paediatric services and the Wish Fund which creates lasting memories for children and their families as well as supporting Action for Children.

On Saturday, December 9, the group – some dressed as Santas and elves and with bikes decorated - carried out their run and donated £6,000 as well as 15 one-tonne sacks of toys to Hywel Dda and Action for Children. The group was helped by Ron Skinner and Gravells who provided vans to help move toys and equipment, with Collins Brothers helping Santa. There was also support from Hywel Dda staff, Milford Round Table, Pembroke Town Team and a number of volunteers who helped to marshal.

The 3 Amigos charity toy run was held on the weekend. (Image: Martin Caveney)

Santa took to the streets on a festive bike (Image: Martin Caveney)

People of all ages took part (Image: Martin Caveney)

This Santa had a little helper (Image: Martin Caveney)

Riders were in the festive spirit (Image: Martin Caveney)

The community were behind the 3 Amigos (Image: Martin Caveney)