The charity convoy was raising money this year for the Firefighters Charity and Bowel Cancer UK.

This was Pembrokeshire’s fourth all vehicle Christmas convoy and attracted around 130 vehicles, a significant increase on last year’s numbers.

It left Folly Farm on Saturday evening before heading to Broadmoor, Carew, Gumfrestonand Tenby.

The parade of twinkling lorries, vans and Santa’s sleigh then drove through Tenby, New Hedges, Saundersfoot, Penlepoir, Kilgetty, Begelly, Templeton and Princes Gate.

There was a moving moment at Kilgetty when the convoy remembered Melanie of the village’s RAOB Club Kilgetty who sadly lost her battle with Bowel cancer this year.

Vehicles took part in a ‘remembrance toot’ sounding their horns as they went under the bridge.

The Christmas Convoy ended in Narberth where it glimmered twice through the town.

Video by Mark Polo Caudwell.

The convoy cost £10 per vehicle to take part and there were bucket collectors along the route collecting for the two worthy causes.

So far the convoy has raised around £3,000, with donations still coming in.

All of this year’s participants received a commemorative Pembrokeshire Christmas Convoy bauble for their tree.

“It was fantastic,” said founder and organiser Layton Harries. “We had hauliers taking part from all over south Wales, Cwmbran, Lllanelli, Newport Gwent and Swansea as well as a lot of local hauliers.

“We had a lot of local support and a lot of local families getting involved. It was a fantastic turnout.

“It was a really well supported event. It was brilliant.”

Layton said that this year’s marshals did an outstanding job un supporting the convoy and taking donations.

He also thanked local businesses such as Folly Farm, the Begelly Arms and many others for their support as well as Dyfed-Powys Police, the fire service and St John Ambulance.

“Everyone is just extremely generous and kind,” he said. “It all went really well. A big thank you to all who took and for all the donations from spectators and participants. Roll on next year.”