The project aims to breathe new life in to Castle Square – the last remaining of four squares that once defined the town centre – while retaining its important function as a site for the farmers market and other local events and activities.

The project forms part of a wider regeneration drive within the county, funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, Levelling Up Fund and Transforming Towns Fund to encourage vibrant town centres, maintain and increase footfall to support shops, decrease vacant buildings, create jobs and promote town centre living.

As well as this, it is hoped that the development would boost a sense of pride in place within the county town.

The square is the gateway to the main pedestrian access to Haverfordwest Castle and the project will also generate visual and access improvements to Castle Back and other pedestrian routes to the castle from Castle Lake car park. The castle site itself is in the process of major regeneration works to be completed in 2027 with a new visitor centre in the old gaol, a revamped town museum in the Governor’s House and an outdoor events space.

Pembrokeshire County Council is now seeking community engagement specialists to work closely with stakeholders and community groups in Haverfordwest to explore the significance of Castle Square in advance of its redevelopment in 2024-25.

The engagement specialists will develop a series of sessions where participants have the opportunity to share their knowledge, experience and views about the square and in this way contribute towards a new vision for this key site.

Design specialists and public realm artists will be contracted in 2024 to develop this vision to a concept design.

The council has said it wants the people of Haverfordwest to help shape the outcome and ensure that it reflects their hometown by recognising the town’s historic context as a major trading port and a significant mediaeval settlement, as well as ensuring contemporary needs are met.

Regeneration arts development officer Ruth Jones said: “We are looking for engagement specialists who can deliver fun, creative and accessible sessions for community groups and individuals of all generations in Haverfordwest so that we can begin to shape the design process for the square and link to the Castle, starting from a grassroots perspective.

“In addition to creative sessions, the engagement specialists will be expected to gather observational and statistical data about how and when people visit the square and castle link to build a detailed profile of the place.

“Sessions will take place from January to April 2024. The design will be completed by Summer 2024, with construction work beginning Autumn 2024.”

To request the detailed brief for the engagement specialist or to discuss the contract further, email ruth.jones@pembrokeshire.gov.uk. The deadline for quotes is Wednesday, December 20.

Further community engagement, focus groups and workshops will follow in late 2024 and 2025 focusing specifically on the castle site; covering activities, events and content of the visitor attraction. To keep abreast of castle developments email heartofpembs@pembrokeshire.gov.uk to be added to the mailing list.