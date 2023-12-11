Visitors to a Pembrokeshire surgery last week had an ‘elf’ check-up, as a team of Christmas helpers took over for the day.
Patients at Winch Lane Surgery, Haverfordwest, were beckoned into their appointments by jingling Christmas bells and were surprised to find that their GP had been replaced by an elf.
The surgery had joined in with the Alzheimer’s Society’s 2023 Elf Day fundraiser.
Practice staff, from the reception team to the nurses and doctors, all dressed up as elves for the day to spread festive cheer.
They aimed to raise £100 for the Alzheimer’s Society which would help fund one day's salary cost of a telephone dementia advisor for the charity’s support line.
This can help provide people with a listening ear and specialist guidance when they need it the most.
The practice is currently 80 percent of the way towards its target. You can donate by clicking here or visiting justgiving.com/page/carly-cordell-1701725636241.
“This was the brainchild our practice nurse Carly,” said GP partner Dr Kit Poh.
“Our patients were amused but they absolutely loved it that we were able to deliver the necessary day-to-day health care with a human touch and in good spirits.
“We also took this opportunity to ask our patients to help raise funds for a worthy cause, in aid of the Alzheimer’s Society.”
