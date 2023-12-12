A number of residents appeared on camera to demonstrate the work they carried out as well as highlighting the essential role the charity plays in their lives.

The BBC visit came after the Tivyside revealed in October that the North Pembrokeshire community farm was seeking investors to secure its future.

The move comes after Clynfyw has offered high-quality accessible accommodation and been an award-winning pioneer of community-focused farm diversification for over thirty years.

Now home to ten people living in supported accommodation, and a care farm open to everyone particularly those vulnerable and marginalised, it is seeking a £550,000 cash injection raised through a community share offer to cement its long-term future.

Manager Jim Bowen – whose family have farmed Clynfyw since the 1750s but are now ready to sell – said: "We've raised about ten per cent so far from local friends and contacts.

"The share offer has been extended to the Welsh New Year – January 13 - and that will hopefully be a new start for the farm."

Although Mr Bowen remains optimistic about the future, he said he understood times were hard which made the community share offer so important.

"I've been worried about that for years," he disclosed. "What happens when I pass away or when my family is no longer here?

"Nobody knows what's coming, but we've seen with Covid, and we've seen with the climate crisis, that the future is immensely challenging so - in a tiny way - this is a way that we can contribute."

Chair of Clynfyw CBS, John Morgan, recently told the Tivyside that the share offer would help secure Clynfyw’s future as a community hub, providing care farm opportunities and developing and supporting local resilience.

Clynfyw Community Benefit Society (CBS) has been set up to run the community share offers starting with the purchase of four cottages, converted stone farm buildings and an adjoining nine acres of land.

The aim is that the whole farm will eventually become community owned, honouring its current uses, while focusing on 'progressive community resilience', and regenerative land usage’ so it can continue to be enjoyed as a secure community resource, benefiting more people, in perpetuity.

Long time resident Hywel Davies, 59, told BBC Wales how much he enjoyed life at Clynfyw.

"I do lots of work here,” he said. “I cut the grass, I take out the rubbish and make charcoal." He said he also enjoys making apple juice on the farm and sold 11,000 bottles last year.

During the broadcast, Mr Bowen said he hoped people throughout Wales would be willing to get involved and help support the share offer to make it work.