Members agreed that the town’s extended pavements had made sorting out pitches for fairground stalls more problematic.

“The Fair is a once in a year, historic event,” said Cllr Nick Bolton. “Some shops stay open, some don’t.

“While we sympathise with this business owner, the Fair is a big attraction to the town.

“Yes, space was tight at that particular location, I admit, but that issue needs to be balanced against the fact that this is such an important date in the town’s calendar.”

Cllr Richard Davies, who organises the fair and Christmas lights, said the council could ill-afford to remove fairground stall pitches on High Street.

“We tried our best not to block this particular business, but there was a strong wind that night and the back of the stall was blowing into the shop,” he said.

“There was literally nothing we could do due to the extended pavements.”

Meanwhile, Cardigan Town Council – who have now taken over responsibility for the running of the Fair from the county council – have reported a £423 profit from this year’s event.