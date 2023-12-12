Cllr Sian Maehrlein is giving a reading at the carol service at Cardigan’s St Mary’s Church at 5pm on Sunday, December 17.

And, having barely paused to draw breath, she will then be crossing the River Teifi into Pembrokeshire to perform an identical task at the RNLI’s own carol service at 6pm on the same day in St Thomas’ Church, St Dogmaels.

Town clerk Eleri Maskell told councillors that as Cllr Maehrlein had been invited to both events both she and her consort, Cllr David Maehrlein, would be forced to make a quick dash from one to the other.

Reflecting on her engagements over the past month, Cllr Maehrlein said one of the hardest challenges of the year so far in her role as Mayor, was the judging of the Christmas shop window displays in town.

“Myself and David walked around several times during the day and evening before we managed to pick a winner,” she revealed.

“The standard was very high and I am very sorry that I was unable to award a prize to all involved.

“Congratulations to the winner this year, Warren & Shires, also to Mundos and Teifi Blooms who received certificates for highly commended.”

*At Tuesday night’s meeting members learnt that Christopher O’Donnell had been appointed as the town council’s new handyman.

Although his official start date was January 1, a period of handover was already underway between Mr O’Donnell and his predecessor, John Morris.