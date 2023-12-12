In a scene reminiscent of the hit comedy film Hot Fuzz, regulars at the Red Lion bellowed encouragement to hot-footed PCSO Matt Kieboom as he continued his grim pursuit of the fleeing fugitive.

The surreal scene – ‘straight out of the Keystone Cops’, according to one eyewitness – resulted from an operation involving Cardigan, Aberystwyth and Machynlleth Police with the aim of targeting drug use on the streets of Cardigan and within its pubs.

Thanking the public for their help and co-operation, police later posted their gratitude on Facebook.

“Biggest thanks has to go to the customers of The Red Lion who came out of the pub to cheer and inspire PCSO 8153 as he was chasing a suspect up the street,” they said.

One suitably impressed onlooker – who did not wish to be named – said: “I would have offered the officer some refreshment, but he came flying past us like Usain Bolt.”

And town mayor Cllr Sian Maehrlein was among residents who welcomed the operation.

“Keep up the good work,” she said. “Spot checks for drugs to get these off our streets.”

PCSO Matt Kieboom (Image: Supplied)

A modest PCSO Kieboom – who suggested that anyone comparing him to Usain Bolt ‘should have gone to Specsavers’ – was referring all media enquiries to the DPP press office police on Monday morning.

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson later explained that a sniffer dog was walked through licensed premises with the consent of pub landlords and stop searches conducted.

The Red Lion, Cardigan (Image: Supplied)

“Later on drivers were stop-checked leaving Cardigan,” he added. “We were checking for drivers under the influence of drink and/or drugs and stopped over thirty cars.

“Three individuals were positively dealt with for drug-related offences and one driver was arrested for suspected drink-drive.

“We wanted to thank the public for their support and positive comments. Be it the drivers who were being stopped, people out in town and especially the landlords for welcoming the police dog into their premises.

“The plans are that this will be repeated again, to help ensure we keep Cardigan a safe place to live and go out.

“If you have any information on drug use and supply, please contact us, or do so anonymously through Crimestoppers.”