The Abigail’s Arts Award at Fishguard’s Theatr Gwaun is aimed at 16 to 25 year olds in Pembrokeshire who need help pursuing their ambition of working in the creative or performing arts. Two bursaries of £500 each are available.

Whether their passion is singing or playing an instrument, dancing, photography or painting, if it involves the arts, they’re eligible.

The bursary was set up in memory of Abigail Goswell who loved life, loved music and the arts, but who sadly died in 2020 from breast cancer. Her family has set up the fund to honour her memory.

For this year’s awards the organisers at Theatr Gwaun have planned a unique event.

For the first time, shortlisted applicants will get to showcase their talents on stage in front of a live audience.

It’s hoped that the community will get behind the young artists and performers and enjoy an exciting new show focusing on local talent.

For those whose work is not a stage performance, there will be space to exhibit in the theatre’s foyer and Martha’s Café.

The award trustees hope that this year, with the promise of a chance to appear on a big stage, they will see an even bigger influx of applications from talented young people across Pembrokeshire. The showcase event will take place in May 2024 and it is hoped it will also include performances by previous winners.

Last year the awards went to three talented teenagers in Pembrokeshire: drummer Dylan Swales from Johnston, singer-songwriter Tomos Newman from Martletwy, and young actor Storm Rose Knapp-Fisher from Llanwnda.

Abigail’s parents, Jenny and Richard Goswell said: “We wanted to create a legacy for Abigail that would reflect her passion for music and cinema and give youngsters a step on the way to realising their own dreams.

“Now in its third year, the award scheme is gathering momentum and this year we plan to create a live show to allow the short-listed candidates to perform to the judges.”

Patrick Thomas, chair of Theatr Gwaun Community Trust, added: “We at Theatr Gwaun are delighted to be hosting this inspiring event. I would encourage all budding artists and performers to consider applying.”

Applications open on January 1 2024 and close on March 31. You can apply online via the Theatr Gwaun website: theatrgwaun.com/abigails-arts-award.