Jodie O’Connor and a small team of volunteers cooked more than 90 three-course lunches at Pembroke Dock Harlequins RFC last Christmas Day and says she’d like to welcome even more diners this year. She said: “Last year my son was with his dad and I wanted to do something for other people and keep myself busy.

“The rugby club let us have the space for free and so we offered a meal to anyone who wanted one. It went really well, so we thought we would do it all again this year.”

Jodie, a senior quantity surveyor, said: “It is for anyone who wants a meal - carers who are working on Christmas Day can drop in, anyone on their own or struggling to cook are welcome – or anyone who just wants to have some company. People come for different reasons.

“This year we have had some take-up from people living in temporary accommodation who just aren’t able to cook – some have been kicked out of their homes through no fault evictions and are living in hotels and don’t have the facilities to cook a Christmas dinner. And we have had people get in touch who are on low incomes. It really is for anyone who wants a meal.”

Volunteer Ann Carey, Kirsty Merriman who runs the Rugby club with her partner Carl Morris far right. Jodie O Connor and her son Connor. (Image: Elinor Cross)

Jodie will have an extra special volunteer this Christmas, her 11-year-old son Connor. She said: “Before committing to it this year, I asked him if he wanted to volunteer and he said he really wanted to help, which is great. He’s already planning the raffle and has helped put up posters.”

Preparing a Christmas lunch for a rugby club full of people will be a challenge. Ann Carey, who volunteered at last year’s event, said it took the volunteers all of Christmas Eve just to peel the vegetables.

She said: “We had about five sacks of potatoes, about 50 leeks and so many swedes but it was worth it. Last year, we had a man who was caring for his wife and just wouldn’t have been able to cook a big meal – us cooking meant that he could sit down and eat. When he told us, we all had a bit of a cry. It really is a community event and we had a lot of fun.”

The room set up last year at the club. (Image: Elinor Cross)

Funding for the event has been donated primarily from small businesses and individual residents in the community. Kirsty Merriman and Carl Morris who run the rugby club said they were only too pleased to provide a space for such a community backed event. Kirsty said: “Jodie messaged us to say could we do it again this year and I said why not – this space is for the community and really we should have more events like this so that people have somewhere to go.”

Anyone who wants to help, make a donation or reserve a seat can do so by emailing pdchristmas2022@gmail.com