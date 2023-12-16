The funding from The National Lottery Community Fund has gone to organisations in Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire to support their fantastic work and contributions to local communities, over the course of this year.

The National Lottery has awarded this support through the National Lottery Awards for All and People and Places programme, which encapsulates the sentiment ‘it starts with community’. Promoting the idea that community activities and social connection are at the heart of a healthy, happy, flourishing society.

Over the past year The National Lottery Community Fund has awarded £37 million to 945 projects across Wales.

Local MS Sam Kurtz has celebrated the wins for the communities within his constituency.

“I am delighted that The National Lottery Community Fund has invested so much money in our local communities this year,” he said.

“This funding will make a real difference to the lives of people across Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire.

“I am particularly pleased that the funding will support projects that are working to enhance community spaces, promote mental health and wellbeing, and support young people and families. These are all vital issues that need our attention.

“I would like to thank The National Lottery Community Fund for their generosity and support. I am confident that this funding will help to make our communities even better places to live.”