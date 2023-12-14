The first Bluestone Foundation Community Event will be supporting Get The Boys A Lift in February 2024.

The Bluestone Foundation is aiming to help charities and organisations to raise more than £15,000 annually with events at the Blue Lagoon Water Park near Narberth.

The first event will be hosted by Get The Boys A Lift with more than 600 tickets being offered exclusively to the local community.

The foundation’s Marten Lewis said: “We’re pleased to announce the first ever Bluestone Foundation Community Event will be in aid of Get The Boys A Lift. GTBAL provides often vital counselling and mental health support to people of all ages throughout west Wales.

“In addition, local community members will be able to purchase tickets for this and future community events to enjoy the Blue Lagoon waterpark while helping raise much needed funding for such charities and community groups in the area.”

75 per cent of the ticket sales will go directly to GTBAL which provides a free mental health support service to people across west Wales. The remaining 25 per cent will go to the Bluestone Foundation to then be distributed to local causes through the Pembrokeshire Association for Voluntary Services (PAVS).

These events came about after Bluestone National Park Resort carried out an operational review of the Blue Lagoon to review ways of opening the venue to local residents as well as those staying at the resort.

In 2010, the Bluestone Foundation was formed and since then it has given grants totalling more than £250,000 to charities and organisations across Pembrokeshire to help people help themselves and help economic, social and environmental projects.

GTBAL has helped more than 360 west Walians with counselling and other support, raising most of the money needed to continue by selling coffee and t-shirts as well as fundraising events. The money raised at the community event will provide additional opportunities for the group to support local young men.

More community events will be announced in the coming months.

The Bluestone Foundation Community Event will take place at Blue Lagoon on February 13, 2024, between 6.30pm and 9pm. Ticket holders will be able to experience all of the water park’s facilities and features.

To book tickets and for more information about the community events at the Blue Lagoon water park, visit https://www.bluestonewales.com/bluestone-foundation.