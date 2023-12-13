In a notice of motion before the December 14 meeting of Pembrokeshire County Council’s full council, Councillor Mark Carter will say: “One of the biggest challenges facing the economy of Pembrokeshire is the lack of suitable housing for the people that were brought up in the county and wish to live and work here.

“One option that could make a small difference to this is to encourage first-time buyers to become self-builders.

“This Notice of Motion asks that Pembrokeshire County Council changes its policy on the collection of Section 106 contributions on domestic new build properties and allows self-builders that qualify as first-time buyers and live in the said property as their only home to defer S106 contributions whilst they live in the property until the time the property is sold.

“The contribution would then be paid to PCC out of the sale proceeds.”

Section 106 of the Town and Country Planning Act 1990 allows a local planning authority to enter into a legally-binding agreement or planning obligation with a landowner as part of the granting of planning permission.

The legal agreements – most often associated with new builds - often take the form of a financial contribution which may be used to develop community facilities.

Cllr Carter’s notice will be considered at the December 14 meeting.