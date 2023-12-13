Bryn Thomas, 18, of Heol Trefin, left Fishguard RFC just after midnight on November 26 and drove along Clive Road, Fishguard in his Volkswagen Polo, where he crashed.

Mike Kelleher, defending, said Thomas “left the rugby club, turned out into a small road which has a notoriously sharp turning and collided with a car.”

He added that Thomas, an apprentice electrician, was knocking the door of the owner of the damaged vehicle when the police arrived. He was breathalysed and found to be over the drink drive limit.

For the latest crime and court news for West Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

Thomas pleaded guilty to drink driving.

Sentencing him at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, District Judge Mark Layton said: “You were involved in a collision clearly as a result of the alcohol you consumed.”

Thomas, who had no previous convictions, was disqualified from driving for 12 months and offered to take a drink drive course which would reduce the disqualification to nine months.

He was also fined £250 and ordered to pay £85 costs with a surcharge of £400.