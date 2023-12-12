Emergency services were called to the scene of the collision at around 7pm on Monday, December 11, on Ely Valley Road, Coedely.

Three men, two aged 18 and the third aged 19, were declared dead at the scene.

Two further men, also aged 18 and 19, were taken to the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, with life-threatening injuries.

Two more people were treated for minor injuries.

The collision involved a bus and an Audi A1.

South Wales Police have named the three teenage men who died as Callum Griffiths, 19, from Porth; Jesse Owen, 18, from Tonypandy; and Morgan Smith, 18, from Tonypandy.

Speaking earlier today, Superintendent Esyr Jones of South Wales Police said: “Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragic incident.

“Trained family liaison officers are supporting the families at what must be an extremely difficult time for them.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision or the manner in which either vehicle was being driven prior to the collision is asked to contact South Wales Police.

In addition, anyone with dash cam or mobile phone footage, or was witness to the collision, is asked to contact SWP quoting reference 2300420639.