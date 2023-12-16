Lewis Griffiths, 18, of Lloyd George Lane, was recorded on a dashcam belonging to one of the drivers he overtook on Dredgeman Hill in Haverfordwest on June 19.

On seeing the dashcam footage, shown to Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, District Judge Mark Layton said the video “speaks for the facts of the case”.

Those in the car being overtaken can be heard shouting as Griffiths passes them on their right.

Mr Layton said: “You crossed a double white line and came very close to colliding with an oncoming vehicle.

He added: “It was an act that put other road users at risk of death or serious injury.”

Griffiths pleaded guilty to dangerous driving.

Defending him, Tom Lloyd said the defendant was of previous clean character.

“This is something he deeply regrets,” he said.

“He has been in full time employment since leaving school. He lost his employment as a result of these proceedings and has since found work elsewhere.”

Griffiths was sentenced to an 18-week jail term, suspended for 12 months, and ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work. He was also disqualified from driving for two years and ordered to take an extended driving retest once the ban has come to an end.