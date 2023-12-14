The court heard that 45-year-old Darren Markes, of Cartlett House in Haverfordwest, went into Tesco on November 24 and stole the television.

Prosecutor Sian Vaughan said he “selected a TV valued at £399. When challenged at his vehicle he said ‘just let me have the TV and drive off with it’.

For the latest crime and court news for West Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

“Obviously that wasn’t agreed to. He then said ‘please let me have it I need it’ and then drove off at speed.”

“Officers said he was clearly intoxicated.” Ms Vaughan said.

Markes then refused to give specimen of breath for analysis.

The television was later recovered on the side of the road.

Markes pleaded guilty to theft from a shop and to failing to provide a breath specimen when asked.

Sentencing him, District Judge Mark Layton said: “That’s a high value item and when you steal from stores it affects how the local economy functions, it affects prices for everyone else, it does have consequences.

“When asked for a specimen of breath you refused to do so.

“These offences were carried out while on an order for assaulting an emergency worker was in place, and that’s why this has crossed the custody threshold.”

Markes was sentenced to 20 weeks imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, and banned from driving for 26 months. He was also ordered to carry out 15 rehabilitation days and 150 hours of unpaid work and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £154.