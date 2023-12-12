Hank Willis, 22, of Maes Elfed in St Davids, was stopped in the Roch area in the early hours of November 16.

Sian Vaughan, prosecuting said: “It was the standard of driving that attracted officers to him. It was just after 3am in the morning.

“It took some time to stop the vehicle.

“The vehicle was noted to swerve across the oncoming lane on three occasions.”

Willis, who had no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to one charge of drink driving.

Addressing him at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, District Judge Mark Layton said: “You came into this town and clearly had too much to drink and for whatever reason drove home.”

Making reference to the legal limit of 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath, Mr Layton said: “Your reading was 99 the limit is 35. That’s two and a half times the legal limit.”

As well as a two year ban from driving, Willis was given a community order for 12 months, 80 hours of unpaid work and ten days’ rehabilitation activity requirement.

Willis was also ordered to pay costs and a surcharge amounting to £199.