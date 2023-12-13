Marian Vagea was due to be sentenced at Swansea Crown Court relating to more than £3,500 of items being stolen from five shops in Pembrokeshire.

Vagea and his co-defendant were accused of hitting Boots and Home Bargains in Haverfordwest, Home Bargains in Milford Haven, and B&M and Boots in Pembroke Dock – all on March 8.

For the latest crime and court news for West Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

It was alleged that they took £2,547.70 of toiletries from Boots in Pembroke Dock, £472 of items – including toiletries – from Boots in Haverfordwest, £203.60 of batteries from Home Bargains in Milford Haven, £188.26 of toiletries from B&M in Pembroke Dock, and £106.29 of batteries from Home Bargains in Haverfordwest.

Vagea, 53, of Princethorpe Road in Birmingham, was set to be sentenced at Swansea Crown Court on December 12, however he did not show up to court.

Judge Huw Rees issued a warrant for his arrest.

Prosecutor Georgia Donohue said that Vagea’s co-defendant remained “at large”.