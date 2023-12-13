Ty Llawen in Rosemarket, available with Bryce & Co for offers in excess of £345,000, is a stunning three-bedroom, two-bathroom home perfect for any growing family.
Constructed in 2019, this property has been completed to the highest of standards, boasting an excellent energy efficiency rating. The welcoming entrance porch leads to a contemporary living room with engineered oak flooring and a log burner. The stylish kitchen features a breakfast bar and integrated appliances, opening into a light-filled dining area designed for entertaining. Additional conveniences include a utility room and beautifully designed shower room.
The upper floor houses three spacious bedrooms and a luxurious bathroom with a walk-in shower and roll-top bath. The property’s exterior boasts a large driveway, a verdant front garden, and a south-facing patio and lawn, offering both privacy and space for outdoor activities.
Dan from Bryce & Co comments, "Ty Llawen is more than just a house; it's an ideal home for families seeking modern features in a charming village location. The fusion of contemporary interior design and an efficient layout captures both elegance and practicality."
For further details about Ty Llawen, contact Dan at Bryce & Co on 01437 620 220 or via email at dan@bryceandco.co.uk.
