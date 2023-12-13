Constructed in 2019, this property has been completed to the highest of standards, boasting an excellent energy efficiency rating. The welcoming entrance porch leads to a contemporary living room with engineered oak flooring and a log burner. The stylish kitchen features a breakfast bar and integrated appliances, opening into a light-filled dining area designed for entertaining. Additional conveniences include a utility room and beautifully designed shower room.

The upper floor houses three spacious bedrooms and a luxurious bathroom with a walk-in shower and roll-top bath. The property’s exterior boasts a large driveway, a verdant front garden, and a south-facing patio and lawn, offering both privacy and space for outdoor activities.

Dan from Bryce & Co comments, "Ty Llawen is more than just a house; it's an ideal home for families seeking modern features in a charming village location. The fusion of contemporary interior design and an efficient layout captures both elegance and practicality."

For further details about Ty Llawen, contact Dan at Bryce & Co on 01437 620 220 or via email at dan@bryceandco.co.uk.