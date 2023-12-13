The Harbourmaster in Aberaeron has been awarded a César Award from the Good Hotel Guide and named the best hotel in Wales.

The César awards, inspired by famous Swiss hotelier, César Ritz, are known as the Oscars of the hotel industry. Only 12 Césars are given to outstanding hotels, inns and B&Bs, following a visit from an anonymous inspector.

New owners of the boutique, harbourside hotel, Wells and Louise Jones, say they are delighted with the accolade.

A similar award was achieved back in 2003 with the previous owners.

“We’re absolutely over the moon”, said Wells. “We’re so proud and delighted for the whole team at The Harbourmaster for the recognition this award has provided.”

He added that winning the same award after 20 years, clearly demonstrated that the hotel, under new ownership, had maintained its high standards of hospitality and customer service along with the quality food and wine offer.

“Considering how challenging things have been for the hospitality industry in recent years, winning this award is a wonderful boost for the whole team, who work exceptionally hard to maintain these excellent standards. We can’t thank them enough,” he said.

The Good Hotel Guide said of The Harbourmaster: “The striking blue exterior of this charming little hotel isn’t the only thing that makes it stand out.

“The former harbourmaster’s house also boasts sublime sea views from its maritime-themed rooms, which are named after different historic sailing ships.

“The top-floor suite is particularly sought after. Tuck into complimentary coffee and cakes when you arrive but be sure to save room for local specialities in the restaurant in the evening, including Welsh lamb and catch of the day”.

Prices at The Harbourmaster are from around £165 B&B per night for two sharing. Book through the Welsh Rarebits Collection, www.rarebits.co.uk or call 01570 470785.