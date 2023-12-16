However, this is a concern for many more people who may be struggling financially as the cost-of-living crisis has hit with an increase in energy bills.

Last year, a number of warm spaces were opened across Pembrokeshire – and much of the UK – where people were able to go and spend time socialising at a warm local venue, saving vital pounds each week by being out in the warm and not needing the heating on for just a couple of hours. Some of the venues even provided hot meals.

Here we highlight all the warm spaces venues that are open across Pembrokeshire this year according to Pembrokeshire Community Hub:

Hill Park Baptist Church (Prendergast, Haverfordwest, SA61): Entry through ground floor entrance. Between 9am and 12midday from November 2, 2023, until March 28, 2024. There will be refreshments throughout the day, toast, hot breakfast, hot simple lunch, newspapers, board games and a warm welcome.

Clwb Cynefin (St David & St Patrick Church Hall, 9 Fountain Row, Dew Street, Haverfordwest, SA61 1SX): Every Thursday from 11am to 2pm. There will be hot drinks, snacks and soup, board games, planned film shows and a planned knitting group.

Begelly Church Hall (Parsonage Lane, Parsonage Green, Begelly, SA68 0YN): Every Monday between 1pm and 3pm. There will be hot drinks and a biscuit.

Carew Wesley Hall (Carew Wesley Methodist Church, Carew): Every Monday between 1pm and 4pm. There will be hot drinks and biscuits with gluten free options available and alternative milks, a variety of activities including knit and natter, book swap, jigsaws, board games, gentle exercises etc, there will also be access to the local county councillor once a month and soup and a roll once a month.

The VC Gallery, Pembroke Dock (Britannia Road, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6PD): Monday to Friday between 11am and 4pm. There will be art classes, learning disability art class, board games, jigsaws and pool table (50p per game), refreshments and free Wi-Fi.

The VC Gallery, Haverfordwest (30 High Street, Haverfordwest, SA61 2DA): Monday to Friday between 11am and 4pm. There will be a continental breakfast every Friday at 10am.

Grace Court House (Market Square, Narberth, SA67 7AU): Every Wednesday between 1pm and 4pm. There will be hot drinks, simple nutritious food, board games, activities and free Wi-Fi.

The Pater Hall Community Trust (Pater Hall, The Warrior Room, Lewis Street Annexe, Lewis Street, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6DD): Every Friday between 11am and 2pm. There will be hot drinks, games, newspapers, home cooked food and special events.

Knit and natter Hermon (Y Stwidio, Garej y Sgwar, Hermon, SA36 0DX): Wednesday from 10am to 2pm. A weekly group for knitting, crochet and needlework. There will be tea, coffee and biscuits.

The Friday Venue (St Giles Church Hall, St Davids Road, Letterston, SA62 5SL): Fridays between 8.30am and 12.30pm. There will be companionship from volunteers, tabletop games, newspapers and speakers.

There will also be a number of libraries opening to the public.

Crymych Library (Preseli School, Crymych, SA41 3QH): Open between 11am and 1pm and 2pm and 5pm on Tuesdays and Fridays, 11am and 1pm and 2pm and 6pm on Thursdays and 10am and 1pm on Saturdays.

Fishguard Library and Tourist Information Centre (Town Hall, The Square, Fishguard, SA65 9HA): Open between 11am and 1pm and 2pm and 5pm on Tuesdays and Fridays, 11am and 1pm and 2pm and 6pm on Thursdays and 10am and 1pm on Saturdays. There are also regular events including baby rhyme time (Wednesdays, 10.30am to 11am); coffee and Cymraeg (first Wednesday of the month, 11am to 12midday); Lego club (every Thursday 3.30pm to 5pm); reading friends books to calm the mind (every Thursday, 5pm to 6pm), memories morning (every Friday, 10am to 12midday) and family fun morning (every Saturday 10.30am to 12.30pm).

Upskill Project: Point Youth Centre (Popworks, Parc y Shwt, Fishguard, SA65 9AP): Every Thursday from 12pm to 2pm for young people aged 16-25 years.

The Riverside, Library, Gallery and Information Centre (The Riverside, off Swan Square, Haverfordwest, SA61 2AN): Open between 11am and 1pm and 2pm and 5pm on Tuesdays and Fridays, 11am and 1pm and 2pm and 6pm on Thursdays and 10am and 1pm on Saturdays. There are also regular events including baby rhyme time (every Monday and Friday between 11.15am and 11.45am); yap and yarn (every Tuesday between 10.30am and 12midday); Lego club (every Friday between 3.45pm and 4.45pm); Saturday stories (every Saturday from 11.15am to 11.45am).

Milford Haven Library and Information Centre (Suite 19, Havens Head Business Park, Cedar Court, Milford Haven, SA73 3LS): Open between 11am and 1pm and 2pm and 5pm on Tuesdays and Fridays, 11am and 1pm and 2pm and 6pm on Thursdays and 10am and 1pm on Saturdays. There are also regular events including knit & natter (every Monday between 2pm and 4pm); board games club for adults (every Wednesday 2pm to 4pm); Lego club (every Thursday between 3.45pm and 4.45pm).

Newport Community Library (Canolfan Croeso, 1-2 Bank Cottages, Long Street, Newport, SAA42 0TN): Open between 11am and 1pm and 2pm and 5pm on Tuesdays and Fridays, 11am and 1pm and 2pm and 6pm on Thursdays and 10am and 1pm on Saturdays.

Neyland Library (Neyland Community Hub, John Street, Neyland (SA73 1TH). Open between 11am and 1pm and 2pm and 5pm on Tuesdays and Fridays, 11am and 1pm and 2pm and 6pm on Thursdays and 10am and 1pm on Saturdays.

Pembroke Library and Information Centre (The Commons Road, Pembroke, SA71 4EA): Open between 11am and 1pm and 2pm and 5pm on Tuesdays and Fridays, 11am and 1pm and 2pm and 6pm on Thursdays and 10am and 1pm on Saturdays.

Saundersfoot Library (Regency Hall, Saundersfoot, SA69 9NG): Open between 11am and 1pm and 2pm and 5pm on Tuesdays and Fridays, 11am and 1pm and 2pm and 6pm on Thursdays and 10am and 1pm on Saturdays.

St Davids Library (City Hall, High Street, St Davids, SA62 6SD): Open between 11am and 1pm and 2pm and 5pm on Tuesdays and Fridays, 11am and 1pm and 2pm and 6pm on Thursdays and 10am and 1pm on Saturdays.

Tenby Library (2 Greenhill Avenue, Tenby, SA70 7LB): Open between 11am and 1pm and 2pm and 5pm on Tuesdays and Fridays, 11am and 1pm and 2pm and 6pm on Thursdays and 10am and 1pm on Saturdays. There are also regular events including baby rhyme time (every Monday between 10.30am and 11am); Lego club (every Friday between 3pm and 4pm).

Pembroke Dock Library (Water Street, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6DW): Open between 11am and 1pm and 2pm and 5pm on Tuesdays and Fridays, 11am and 1pm and 2pm and 6pm on Thursdays and 10am and 1pm on Saturdays. There are also regular events including board games club for adults (every Monday between 2pm and 4pm); baby rhyme time (every Wednesday between 10.30am and 11am); coffee and Cymraeg (last Thursday of the month between 10.30am and 11.30am); Lego club (every Friday between 2pm and 4pm).

For more information about each of the hubs, visit https://pembrokeshirecommunityhub.org.uk/keep-warm-keep-well-in-pembrokeshire/warm-welcome-map