However, job seekers should not be deterred and should look towards the new year, an industry expert has said.

The Pembrokeshire jobs advertised on Find a Job and on Indeed shows a reduction of 34 per cent between the beginning of September and mid-December.

Fred Hatton from the DWP Employer and Partnership team in Pembrokeshire said that employers recruited for Christmas vacancies in October and November and from January will be looking to fill vacancies especially in the hospitality and tourism industries.

“For those jobseekers who are seeking employment and have not been successful so far, it is important to stress that the period from January to Easter is almost certainly going to show large increases in vacancies, especially in our hospitality and tourism sectors,” he said.

“As the new year begins, job seekers are advised to use websites advertising jobs such as the gov.uk Find a Job and the Indeed site as well as any other specific sites that are relevant to the types of jobs sought.”

He added that the careers pages of known large local and national employers such as Bluestone Resorts, Folly Farm, Oakwood Leisure Haven Holidays, the Dinosaur Park, Heatherton and Manor House Wildlife Zoo, were well worth a visit for people looking to work in hospitality and tourism in Pembrokeshire.

For people looking to work in other sectors, he said that Hywel Dda UHB NHS sites are always advertising vacancies at the levels that school leavers and the younger job seeker are very capable of getting as a first step on the career ladder.

The care sector also has vacancies that need filling.

“Pembrokeshire has a great many care homes and organisations the provide care in the home, and, unfortunately, the number of people seeking help continue to rise,” said Mr Hatton.

“This has resulted in a need for increasing numbers of jobseekers becoming employed in the care sector. “ He said that it was likely that Pembrokeshire County Council and the DWP would hold a jobs fair to support the care sector in May 2024.

In the meantime there is a lot of information on the many and varied care websites, the Jobcentre or Careers Wales can also provide advice on working in the care sector.

The numbers of people on benefits in the 50+ age group has decreased by 10 per cent since this time last year.

A lot of work by DWP has been expended on ensuring older jobseekers, especially those over age 50, are offered the support that may well be needed to ensure that they are valued as economically active in order to support themselves and their families.

The overall number of Pembrokeshire residents on benefits has decreased by 4 per cent since this time last year “It has been a busy, positive year at our jobcentres with everyone working hard to help jobseekers and employers,” said Mr Hatton.

“We have built new partnerships with businesses, some recruiting in our offices, a great example of this is Bluestone Resorts.

“Looking to the new year we have vacancies in virtually every sector, whether that is hospitality or health care, retail or manufacturing, customer service or administration.

“We will also be looking to expand our services to open up the possibility of guiding parents and people with a health condition into fulfilling employment. Importantly jobseeking parents on Universal Credit, can get extra financial help through increased childcare payments.

“A great deal of this success can be put down to Jobcentre staff working hard and making a difference and changing lives of jobseekers for the better.”