Jake Roberts, 21, of no fixed abode, appeared at Swansea Crown Court on December 13 facing three charges.

Roberts is accused of making an indecent image of a child. The charge related to a Category A image – the most serious type – on August 30 in Cilgerran.

It is also alleged that he twice breached a sexual harm prevention order in Cilgerran. The order was made in November 2021.

The first breach charge related to allegations that Roberts deleted the Telegram app and search history between September 12 and October 27.

The second alleged breach related to accusations that he failed to allow police officers to access a Snapchat account on November 14.

Roberts denied making an indecent image and the sexual harm prevention order breach on November 14.

He pleaded guilty to deleting the Telegram app and search history.

Prosecutor Helen Randall said these pleas were not acceptable, and the case will go to trial.

Judge Catherine Richards set a trial date for April 3, and remanded Roberts into custody until that date.