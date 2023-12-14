A survey that ran over the autumn (between August and November 2023) with more than 200 responses from regular bus users found that 93 per cent of the respondents had a bad opinion of the current bus timetables.

The survey – which was run by South Wales West MS Sioned Williams – also found that 76 per cent had a bad opinion on the variety of routes available and that 92 per cent said that bus services have got worse over the last year.

Despite the bad opinions, 92 per cent of the respondents saying that they felt safe on the bus either all or most of the time.

Sioned Williams said: “The cuts to funding for bus services are leaving communities across Wales devastated – and it’s clear that people in my region have been badly affected. Constituents have previously told me that they’ve had to leave their jobs because of these cuts, and these survey results show that hundreds more have been impacted.

“Bus cuts are disastrous for many – particularly older people, vulnerable groups, poorer communities, and those who live in areas like the valley communities of my region who rely on the bus to get about.

“What’s worse is that once negative opinions have formed about buses – and my survey shows that this is already the case – and once people have found alternative ways of getting to where they need to be, the work to get people back on the bus becomes all that much harder.

“It’s so important that people have a genuine alternative to the car to get to where they need to be. Many people in my region don’t live near a train line, let alone a railway station, and don’t have access to a car, so this makes buses an essential service that must be protected.

“Welsh Government must take action to protect, prioritise and expand bus services, because the people for whom buses are an essential service demand it.”

Sioned raised the issue of cuts to bus services which has seen a number of services cancelled or severely reduced all over west Wales, in the Senedd’s Questions to the First Minister, which he responded with “I wish people were using the buses in the numbers that they did previously” but that competing priorities for the available money meant ‘a discussion’ needed to continue.