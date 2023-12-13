Mr Drakeford announced today, December 13, he was to stand down as Leader of Welsh Labour next March.

“When I stood for the leadership, I said that, if elected, I would serve for five years,” Mr Drakeford said.

“Exactly five years have passed since I was confirmed as First Minister in 2018.

“Nominations for my successor as Welsh Labour Leader will open shortly.

“The process will be concluded by the end of the Spring term, to enable the name of the winner to be put to the Senedd before the Easter recess.

“In the meantime, I remain your First Minister.”

He added: “There will be plenty of time for political obituaries and retrospection once I cease to be First Minister.

“But not before.

“In a five-year period, which has seen Wales deal with austerity, Brexit, the Covid pandemic, the climate crisis, wars in Ukraine and the Middle East and four different Prime Ministers – so far – there will be lots to reflect on.

“For now, I will continue to deliver on the promises we made to people across Wales.

“The next Welsh Labour Leader and First Minister will, I hope, have the opportunity, which has not come my way, to work with a newly-elected Labour Government in London.

“I will work as hard as I can to see that Labour Government elected.”

Following the announcement, Aberaeron pub, the Black Lion Hotel has posted on social media: “HAPPY HOUR TONIGHT!!!

“To celebrate the welcomed resignation of Drakeford, we are celebrating with a HAPPY HOUR TONIGHT!

All beers £4 a pint from 6pm till 7pm today!”

Back in 2020, under different owners, the Black Lion was issued a £1,000 fine for breaching Covid rules, supplying alcohol and remaining open when prohibited under the-then regulations.

The pub, in the town’s Alban Square, has had new owners since 2022.

The current owners have been contacted for a comment on why they are holding the celebration event.