Paul Davies, Senedd Member for Preseli Pembrokeshire, made the comments on a visit to Derw Glass, a glass manufacturer and producer near Blaenffos, north Pembrokeshire.

Whilst there, Mr Davies toured the site and spoke to owners Noela and Julian Palmer about their products and services as well as learning about the new technology on site that aims to help the business be more efficient in the future.

He said: “Businesses like Derw Glass are the backbone of the Pembrokeshire economy and it was a real pleasure to visit the business and learn more about what it produces. The family run business was set up in 1991 and it’s the leading unit manufacturer and glass processor in west Wales.

“It was great to see the company investing in energy efficient machinery and looking ay ways in which it can be more efficient in the future, and I applaud Noela and Julian Palmer for their efforts.

“It was a really interesting visit, and I was very impressed by the quality of the products on offer. Therefore, if you’re looking for a glass product in the future, visit the business’ website to see if it’s something that Derw Glass can do for you and help support this fantastic Pembrokeshire business.”

Derw Glass offers a range of products from kitchen splashbacks to double glazed and triple glazed units and windows. For more information, visit www.derwglass.com.