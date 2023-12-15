Jolene Hannaford, 45, of Middle Street in Rosemarket, told officers she thought her ban had expired when they caught her driving on Neath Abbey slip road on August 27 while disqualified.

Mike Callahan, for the defence, said that Hannaford is illiterate and on the day she was arrested, her driving “was affected by the fact that she was trying to work the satnav but of course that isn’t as easy for someone who couldn’t read or write.”

Mr Callahan said that Hannaford thought the disqualification period had ended and was only travelling because her mother was terminally ill.

He said: “The police stopped her, the vehicle was impounded for a short period of time. Unfortunately, her mother died in the meantime.”

Sentencing Hannaford at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court, District Judge Mark Layton said: “When the court makes an order disqualifying someone they expect someone to stick with it.

“Not only did you disregard a court order, you obtained a car while that order was in place.”

Hannaford was sentenced to eight weeks imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, and fitted with a tag to remain at home from 8pm to 6am for the next three months.

She was disqualified from driving for a further 18 months and ordered to pay costs of £85.