The crisp giant is responsible for a range of products including Quavers, Wotsits, Monster Munch, Squares and Bugles as well as their various ranges like Max and Sensations.

Several popular crisp flavours have already been axed by Walkers in recent months.

In November, the crips manufacturer revealed it had stopped making Salt and Vinegar Quavers, while in October fans discovered the popular Worcester sauce flavour had been discontinued.

Earlier this month (December) Walkers confirmed they had also stopped making Max Strong Hotsauce Blaze flavoured crisps.

What is your favoutire flavour of Walkers Crisps? (Image: Walkers Crisps/X)

Walkers confirms it's no longer making Max Wasabi Peanuts

Walkers Crisps has now confirmed it is no longer making Max Wasabi Peanuts.

One fan took to X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday (December 12) concerned they weren't able to find the Walkers snack anywhere.

The X user posted: "@walkers_crisps have you discontinued the Max wasabi peanuts?? I can’t find them anywhere!!"

A Walkers Crisps spokesperson replied to the post saying: "We’re sorry to break it to you, Katie, but we’re not making this flavour anymore."

For those fans of Max Wasabi Peanuts, you are in luck, as they are not completely gone from UK stores just yet.

Despite stores like Asda showing the item as no longer available, there are still some packs of Walkers Max Double Coated Peanuts - Spicy Wasabi flavour left (at the time of publication) at supermarkets including Tesco and Ocado.

Walkers are not the only food brand who have cut products in recent months.

Cadbury revealed it has discontinued its peanut caramel crisp chocolate bar in November just weeks after fellow confectionary company Nestle revealed it had stopped making Caramac and Animal Bars.

Cadbury and Nestle have also revealed recently products from their range they have discontinued. (Image: PA)

Cadbury also revealed in December that some of its Roses products are currently missing Orange Creme chocolates due to "supply chain challenges".

A spokesperson for the company said: "This year, a small percentage of Cadbury Roses products will not contain any Orange Cremes due to supply chain challenges.

"But don't worry, you'll still be able to enjoy the same amount of chocolate as usual as we’ve replaced them with our much-loved Strawberry Cremes."

Nestle has also recently confirmed they have discontinued Polo Fruits and Polo Gummies.