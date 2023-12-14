Summary

A4076 Freeman's Way Haverfordwest closed after a crash

Traffic
Haverfordwest
By Elizabeth Birt

Our live feed has now finished.

  • A crash has closed the A4076 Freeman's Way in Haverfordwest this morning.
  • Police have asked for people to avoid the scene.
  • We will provide updates as and when we receive them.

Loading...

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos