The third Pembrokeshire Spotlight Awards, a collaboration between education, social services and the children and young people’s rights office - took place on at the Merlin Theatre, Pembrokeshire College and celebrated the triumphs of Pembrokeshire’s young people.

This was truly an event ‘for young people, by young people’ with Milford Haven Youth Council being involved in the whole process, from conception, to planning, to being involved on the night of the awards.

This year’s awards were sponsored by BAM Nuttall who said it was a pleasure to have been part of the awards and passed on their appreciation to all.

Pembrokeshire County Council Chairman Cllr Thomas Tudor said: “It was an honour to be presenting the awards, with friends and colleagues, for the 2023 Spotlight Awards at Pembrokeshire College.

“The awards celebrate children and young people who achieve exceptional things and make a real difference in society.”

The award ceremony was followed by refreshments and entertainment including a surf simulator, inflatable assault course, magician, photo booth as well as candyfloss and popcorn in the foyer of the college.

The event saw some amazing achievements noted and celebrated. The winners and runners up are as follows: Most inspiring story: Thomas O’Leary (winner), Casey Arnold and Joe Zugasti (runners up).

Making a difference in the community: Lily Ramsey (winner), Futureworks Jobs Growth Wales+ Milford Centre and Milford Haven Youth Centre After School Club (runners up).

Achieving positive change: Greenhill School SAT (Social Action Team) (winner), Danna Sleman, Elisha Newton, Jesse Ormond + Judah Brookes and Michaela Hodgson (runners up).

Young Leader / Peer Mentoring Award: Leon John (winner), Helin Mohammed and Haverfordwest Period Dignity Project (runners up).

Music Award: Eliza Bradbury (winner), Erin Morgan (runner up).

Sport Award: Bleddyn Gibbs (winner), South Pembs Sharks U14's Girls Rugby Hub and Imogen Scourfield (runners up).

Education Award: Toby Haynes (winner), Bethan Walters (runner up).

Eco Champion Award: Megan Absalom-Lowe (winner), Thrift Project (runner up).

Voice Award: Riley Barn (winner), Pembrokeshire Youth Assembly (runner up).

Arts Award: Amy Miles (winner), William Screen and Let Your Voice Be Seen and Heard Art Project (runner up).

Fundraising Award: Esme Morgan (winner), Sophie Howell and Caiden Meacham (runners up).

The final award of the night was the special Spotlight Award, given to a single young person for a particularly important contribution or achievement. For 2023 this award was given to Leon John.

There was a special mention to John Russell and Darian Smith for their achievements.

At the end of the ceremony, those in attendance paused to remember a sadly departed young person.

The organisers thanked those who attended the event to present the young people with the awards as well as to those who took the time to nominate a young person / group; Charlie Royal, Josh and the rest of the team at Pembrokeshire College for hosting this event; Nadine Farmer, Bethany Roberts, Nicky Edwards and Angie Moore for their assistance in organising this event and to the young people from Milford Haven Youth Council for their hard work.