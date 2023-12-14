PEMBROKESHIRE has some stunning scenery all over the county.
The 3,000 members of our Western Telegraph Camera Club are great at capturing this beauty with a range of scenic views as well as highlighting local landmarks and capturing wildlife and events on camera.
Here we take a look at some of our recent favourite scenic views from our members.
If you would like to join the camera club and have your pictures featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.
