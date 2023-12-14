PEMBROKESHIRE has some stunning scenery all over the county.

The 3,000 members of our Western Telegraph Camera Club are great at capturing this beauty with a range of scenic views as well as highlighting local landmarks and capturing wildlife and events on camera.

Here we take a look at some of our recent favourite scenic views from our members.

Western Telegraph: Surfing at BroadhavenSurfing at Broadhaven (Image: Huw Williams (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Geese at Rosemoor, Walwyns CastleGeese at Rosemoor, Walwyns Castle (Image: Andrew Lewis (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Early morning moonlight in NewgaleEarly morning moonlight in Newgale (Image: Vicki Winter (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Nature's topiary in GoodwickNature's topiary in Goodwick (Image: Jewels Rathbone (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Swanlake BaySwanlake Bay (Image: Palmer David Thomas (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: St GovansSt Govans (Image: Aaron Clayton (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Calm at Fishguard BayCalm at Fishguard Bay (Image: Marc Evans (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

If you would like to join the camera club and have your pictures featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.